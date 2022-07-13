Thomas P. Burds, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Epworth.
Rayma L. Fisher, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Judith A. Gudenkauf, Manchester, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Dorothy J. Keith, Mesa, Ariz. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Ryan R. Kluck, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Francis C. Koetz, Centralia, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.
William P. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Marilyn R. Neuhaus, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
Patrick E. Reidy, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the church.
Ethel A. Schumacher, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Alice L. Shaw, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Timothy T. Tutton, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, United Methodist Church, Manchester.
Daniel F. Welp, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Galena.
