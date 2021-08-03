Reinhold J. Nelissen, 84, of Dubuque, passed away after a long, happy and rewarding life on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Visitation for Reinhold will be from 9:30 am until 10:30 am Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Reinhold will be 10:30 am Saturday, August 7, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Father David Shatz as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Reinhold, the sixth child of seven, was born and raised in Germany where he also received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He started work with International Harvester in Germany in 1964. In 1965, he married Wilma Jansen.
In 1967, he received a scholarship for special studies at Michigan State University and then joined John Deere Dubuque Works to further his education and experience. In 1973, he and his family transferred to Strasbourg, France and returned to John Deere in Dubuque in 1977. Reinhold represented the industry to promote product safety and performance standards for acceptance worldwide for over 25 years. He received numerous awards for his leadership in national and international organizations. His most rewarding accomplishments, however, were establishing trust, making many lasting friendships all over the world, and getting to know so many different cultures.
Reinhold loved his family. He spent any free time with his wife, whom he nicknamed, Sella, who was his everything, as well as with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He broadened their horizons by teaching them to appreciate nature, respect the environment, and by exposing them to different cultures around the world.
Reinhold’s hobbies included photography, tennis, flower gardening, playing Skat, canoeing, hiking, and traveling the world. He was a dedicated husband, loyal friend, had a razor sharp sense of humor, and loved his family fiercely.
Surviving Reinhold is his wife, Wilma, of 56 years; his daughter, Alexandra Nelissen of Des Moines and her children, Sebastian (Toa), Max (Tawnie), Arianna (Pat, Summer, Odin), Sophia and Olivia; and his daughter, Christiana (Mark) Taylor of Robins and their daughter, Kaiya. All who knew Reinhold understand their loss.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and a sister.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to UNICEF and Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Drs. Hermann, Powers, Bland and their staff, Hospice of Dubuque, and especially Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and Kate for all the care they provided.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Reinhold’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.