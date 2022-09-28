Robert Duster, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Janice M. Hancock, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45, Saturday, Oct. 1, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Donna M. Hefel, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.
Arland L. Kurth, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Ronald C. Monahan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Walter W. Paisley III, Bankston, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston.
Jeanine E. Rodas, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Louis G. Soppe, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the church.
Billy L. Stant, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brian S. Tschiggfrie, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
