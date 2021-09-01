ASBURY, Iowa — Mary Lou Hubbard, 93, of Asbury, IA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29th, 2021, at Stonehill Health Center.
A visitation will be on Friday, September 3rd, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Mary was born in Hazel Green, WI, on May 19th, 1928, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Williams) Dawson. She attended New Diggins and Cuba City Schools.
On August 13th, 1949, she was united in marriage to Herman Dean Hubbard at The Methodist Church in Benton, WI. Together they shared 72 years of marriage.
Mary enjoyed working various positions outside the home. Those include postal clerk at The Contract Post Office, Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC.; personnel office, Naval Air Station, Argentia, Newfoundland, Canada; and purchasing assistant in the material management dept. of Penrose Hospital, Colorado Springs, CO.
Retiring in 1990, Mary and Dean settled in Asbury, IA. Mary enjoyed traveling, golf, visiting small town museums to learn the history of the area. Most of all, she loved her family.
Mary is survived by her husband Dean, daughter Mary Ann (Al) Tischuk, grandson Alex (Julie) Tischuk, granddaughter Mary Kay (Dennis) Buchheit, and four great grandchildren, Rachel and Jacob Tischuk, and Katie and Emily Buchheit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Jack.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Stonehill Health center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful loving care that was provided to Mary and Family.