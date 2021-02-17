MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Gale L. Burmeister, 61, of Maquoketa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home. She was surrounded by love and family.
A Zoom memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, to honor Gale’s life. Please contact the family for more details.
Gale was born in Maquoketa on March 16, 1959, at the Jackson County Hospital. Her parents, Gerald and Anita Burmeister, raised her on the family farm in rural Baldwin, along with three sisters and her baby brother. She attended the Lost Nation School K-12, where she graduated in 1977. About a year after High School, Gale and her oldest sister, Gwen, moved to their first apartment in Maquoketa, where she worked at Tri-State Graphics and Dollar General for many years. In 1987, she started her own small janitorial business with her sister Laura. She officially retired in 2020 to help care for her Mom full time.
Gale was an active member of the Maquoketa Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved studying the Bible and sharing its message with others. She centered her life around her faith. Her most recent accomplishment was her daily involvement in the Maquoketa Kingdom Hall remodel project in 2018. It was the highlight of her life. She also enjoyed taking pictures, crocheting and crossword puzzles. But most of all, she loved her family and friends — her “people.” Gale will always be remembered as a loyal friend and for her life of self-sacrifice in behalf of others.
Those left to cherish her memories are her Mom, Anita Burmeister; sisters, Gwen (Jeff) Jordan, of Maquoketa, Laura Burmeister, of Maquoketa, Elaine (Dennis) Gerardy, of Maquoketa; brother, Gary (Amy) Burmeister, of Lost Nation; beloved niece, Hannah (Anders) Smith, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; aunts, Janet (Jim) Irvine, of Sequim, Washington, Karen Miskimen, of Marion, Iowa; uncle, Jack Braden, of Clinton, Iowa; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Burmeister; and aunts, LaVonne Braden and Diane Jarchow.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 302 South 2nd Street, Maquoketa. Donations will be made to Hospice of Jackson County and JW.org in her honor.