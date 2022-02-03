MABEL, Minn. — Susan E. Doll, 74, of Mabel, died on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Lancaster (Wis.) Congregational United Church of Christ, where services will follow. Burial will take place at a later date.

Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes, of Lancaster, is assisting the family.

