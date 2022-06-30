Walter David “Fritz” Wertzberger, 87, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on June 28, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Private family burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Walter was born on November 28, 1934, in Camden, New Jersey, son of Cyril and Margaret (Joyce) Wertzberger. He attended Loras Academy in Dubuque. On August 31, 1957, he married Carolyn Theisen at St. Donatus Catholic Church in St. Donatus, Iowa. Walter was a farmer and took great pride in working the land for most of his life. He also worked at the Dubuque Packing Co. He had strong work and family values and did whatever it took to support and provide for his family.
Walter was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Elk’s Lodge in Dubuque. He was also an 80-year member of St. Joseph Church in Key West, having also served as an usher. He loved to play card games, especially pinochle and euchre.
He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Carolyn; children Don (Maureen) Wertzberger of Dallas, TX and their children Riley and Dylan, Dan (Wendy) Wertzberger of East Dubuque and their children Angie (Ron), Jody and great grandchildren Emily, Kaleb, and Charlie, Jim Wertzberger of Peosta, Ann (Kevin Welty) Wertzberger of Dubuque, Amy (Kevin) Connolly of North Liberty and their children Katie (Jeremy) and great grandchild Grayson, Lizzy (Mitchell), Caroline (Garett) and great grandchild Tyson, and Tommy, and Jay (Christi) Wertzberger of Dubuque and their children Evelyn, Sam, Amelia, and Violet; and brother Carl (Stacey) Wertzberger; sister-in-law Marilyn (Cy) Ploessl; and brothers-in-law Dick (Pat) Theisen and Paul (Bonnie) Theisen.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cyril and Margaret, brothers Art (Rosalie) Wertzberger and Richard (Stella) Wertzberger, and in-laws Erwin and Gertrude Theisen, sisters-in-law Mary Ann (Orlyn) Till and Mary Theisen.
Thank you to St. Joseph Church Key West, Hospice of Dubuque, and Manor Care.
In lieu of flowers, a Walter Wertzberger Memorial Fund has been established.
