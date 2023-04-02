Carol Ann (Koch) Ender was welcomed home on her final journey by her guardian angels from above and surrounded by her family on March 30th, 2023.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service starting at 6:00 pm. Monday, April 3rd, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road the service will be with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Private family burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.