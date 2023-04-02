Carol Ann (Koch) Ender was welcomed home on her final journey by her guardian angels from above and surrounded by her family on March 30th, 2023.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with prayer service starting at 6:00 pm. Monday, April 3rd, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road the service will be with Fr. Thomas McDermott officiating. Private family burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Carol was welcomed by her parents Charles Koch and Margaret (Baumgartner) Koch on July 21st, 1956. Carol attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Wahlert High School in Dubuque.
Carol married her first love Larry Ender on September 12, 1975, at St. Mary’s church. Sadly, she lost him to a trucking accident on February 26th, 1997. Carol was given an opportunity that others always don’t receive by finding her 2nd love in her life Mike Kelley and was able to spend several years together.
She could create any vision someone would give her and make it happen. She loved decorating for parties. When you would look under the Christmas tree you always knew which presents were from Carol, the bows she created were beautiful.
Carol in later years was a wonderful caregiver to Neil and Kay Kelley, Mike’s parents. Dementia is a very difficult process, but Carol took it in stride and made sure Kay was comfortable and happy until the end of her journey. Just recently, even when Carol wasn’t feeling well, she took care of her mom and Aunt Theresa. She made sure they had the care they needed during their recovery from surgery and a broken shoulder.
Carol was known for her napkin bunnies and the Bunny Fo Fo song. If you were ever in a restaurant with young children waiting for your food, Carol would create a napkin bunny and the Bunny Fo Fo song would begin. Her son Matthew, her grandchildren Trenton and Weston as well as her niece and nephews will always carry the Bunny Fo Fo memories with them.
Carol is survived by her son Matthew Ender and his fiancé Katie Digman; two grandsons Trenton and Weston Ender; Carol’s Fiancé Mike Kelley, and her Sophie dog, her mother Margaret (Baumgartner) Koch; sisters: Jan (Mike) Hochberger and Ann (Randy) Nesteby along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Terry Wright and sisters-in-law Sheila (Wright) Donovan, Sandy (Mike) Skahill and Kim Ender.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles Koch; her husband Larry Ender, her grandparents, a nephew Josh Hochberger, mother-in-law Rosie Seimke, brothers-in-law Bob Ender and Paul Donovan; sister-in-law Mary Wilson; Mikes parents Neil and Kay Kelley and many aunts and uncles.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Buffy F. and Angelia, the UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital 4th floor surgery recovery unit and to Dr. Hermann and Dr. Wagner for all their wonderful care they gave to Carol.
In lieu of flowers a Carol Ender memorial fund will be established.
