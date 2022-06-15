CASCADE, Iowa — Donald L. Supple, 74, of Cascade, (Temple Hill) Iowa passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Visitation for Don will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa where a wake service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., Friday at the Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian burial for Don will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in (Temple Hill) Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Carl Ries presiding. Burial will be held in the church cemetery with military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He was born January 29, 1948 in Cascade, Iowa, son of Leo and Viola (Duffy) Supple. He is a 1966 graduate of the former Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. On November 20, 1992 he was united in marriage to Judy Fields at St. Peter’s in Temple Hill, Iowa,
He was employed at Wilson Packing in Cedar Rapids, Clinton Engines in Clinton and later at Midland Forge in Maquoketa, after which time he returned home to work the “Family Farm.”
He enjoyed his life on the farm and was very proud of the awards he received. In 2007 he was the recipient of the “Biggest Sow” award at the Bernard picnic and in 2008 he received the award at the Jones County Fair in Monticello. He enjoyed old cars, tending to his garden and “Green Light” stalking. Don was a very sociable guy, his big and bold laughter could lead you to him in a crowd. Most of all Don enjoyed spending time with his family that he treasured so much.
He is an Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam. He was a very active member of St. Peter’s Parish in Temple Hill and was also a Choir member and a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528
He is survived by his wife, Judy Supple of Temple Hill, IA; one daughter, Carmen (Daniel) Joslin of Marion, IA; three grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Merfeld, Scott (Destiny) Fields and Brittany Williams; one great grandchild, Marley Merfeld; two sisters, Loretta (Francis) Connor of Lisbon, IA and Alice (Kenneth) Widel of Maquoketa, IA; his in-laws, Dennis (Georgia) Fields of Oxford Junction, Gail Koppes of Cascade, IA, Joyce (Bob) Stoffel of Bernard, IA, Jerry (Juan) Vaga of Coggan, IA, Michael Fields of Anamosa, IA, Mark (Julie) Fields of Cedar Rapids, IA and Sandra (Jeff) Heins of LaMotte, IA
He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother John “Jack” Supple; one sister, Mary (Roger) Callahan; and a nephew, Jim “Mutley” Callahan.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
