EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Lorraine M. Leute, 89, of East Dubuque, IL passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, IL with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, East Dubuque, IL. Family & friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, June 27th at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Lorraine was born on September 12, 1932 to Elmer & Anna (Roth) Helbing in Cuba City, WI. She married Richard J. Leute on January 2, 1954 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. Lorraine enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, dining out, she was the kids Google, she loved decorating for the holidays, country music, especially Johnny Cash, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lorraine is survived by 5 children: Rick (Jean) Leute of East Dubuque, IL, Vickie (Lee) Donar of Hazel Green, WI, Kevin (Sue) Leute of East Dubuque, IL, Duane (Miriam) Leute of Weston, WI and Mark Leute of East Dubuque, IL; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel (Buzz Risley) Knaeble; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard (April 2, 2013), a daughter, Aimee Leute (April 16, 2014); 10 siblings: Adam (Margaret) Helbing, Walter Helbing, Bernice (Leo) Pitzen, Malinda Helbing, Marie (Arnie) Klaas, Howard Helbing, Wilbert (Lucille) Helbing, Mildred (Don) Pitzen, Harold (Adele) Helbing and Catherine “Katie” (Eugene “Doc”) Tigges.
In lieu of flowers a Lorraine M. Leute Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Lorraine Leute Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
