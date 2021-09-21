CUBA CITY, Wis. — Florence B. Wall, 100, of Cuba City, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, Wis.

