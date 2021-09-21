Florence B. Wall (copy) Telegraph Herald Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CUBA CITY, Wis. — Florence B. Wall, 100, of Cuba City, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, Wis. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cuba-city-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Fiery Dubuque Community School Board mask meeting ends in status quo Authorities ID victim of fatal fall at Bellevue State Park Biz Buzz: Longtime appliance business prepares for move amid continued growth Police: 1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Firefighters douse car fire near entrance to Dubuque hospital