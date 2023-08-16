Martin “Marty” Gansemer, 86, of Dubuque, took the “fast pass” peaceful journey on Saturday, August 12, 2023, with the help of Fr. Tom McDermott, and with his family by his side. In accordance with Marty’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Condolences may be shared at egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Marty was born June 5, 1937 in Dyersville, the son of Martin and Mary (Clemen) Gansemer. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1956, and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1958, having achieved the rank of Corporal. Marty worked in production at John Deere Dubuque Works for 38 years, retiring in 1996. For 50 years, Marty enjoyed bartending at various local establishments. He was an avid golfer. Marty married JoAnn (Manning) Gansemer in 1980. Marty is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of Dubuque; his son, Tom (Linda) Gansemer, of Fort Wayne, IN, and their children, Megan (Ryan) Pruitt, and Ryan Gansemer; his son, Todd (Janet) Gansemer, of Eldridge, IA, and their children, Nick, Eric, and Erin Gansemer; his daughter, Michelle “Shelly” (Karl) Kotz, of Dubuque, and their children, Lauren, Luke, and Alex Kotz; his son, Joel Gansemer, of Dyersville; two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Liam Pruitt; two brothers, Joe Gansemer, of Dubuque, and Syl (Betty) Gansemer, of Dyersville; three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Gansemer, of Dixon, IL, Linda Perry, and Julie McLauglin, both of Dubuque; and three brothers-in-law, Bill (Nancy) Manning, of Mesa, AZ, Rich (Sue) Manning, of Eldridge, IA, and Bob (Vickie) Manning, of Kansas City, MO. Marty was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jeanette (Jack) Nieland, and Mary Ann (Mike) Elliott; three brothers, Ralph (Laurey) Gansemer, Gerald Gansemer, and LaVern (Kay Bell) Gansemer; and a sister-in-law, Kay Gansemer. In lieu of food, flowers, and gifts, donations may be made to Hospice of Dubuque, or to the Veteran’s Freedom Center, Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. T.J. Schreiber and the staff at Grand River Medical Group; Dr. Ryan Elsey at Unity Point-Finley Hospital; and Kristin and Jennifer at Hospice of Dubuque.