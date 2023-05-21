Yvonne E. “Bonnie” Schreiner, age 90, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on May 13, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center. To honor Bonnie’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Bonnie was born on February 28, 1933, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Nicholas and Apolonia (Thillman) Biehl. She grew up with a devotion to family and friends that continued throughout her 90 years among us. She met and married her soul-mate, James “Jim” Schreiner, and the two were inseparable from that moment. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this August, and with Jim being called home in January of this year, we find peace in knowing they will be spending their anniversary together after all. Bonnie’s commitment to her husband, children, and grandchildren was a testament to the reality that unrestrained love is truly a possibility in this world. In her early years, Bonnie always enjoyed her weekly bowling nights with her friends. After Jim retired, they were blessed to spend 19 years wintering together in Tampa, FL. We have been truly blessed to have such exemplary role models leading and teaching all who knew and loved them along the way. It utterly breaks our hearts beyond measure to lose Mom and Dad within months of each other, but we are forever grateful for the years, memories, and legacy they leave behind and are proud to know that the Lord was kind enough to trust us being handed into their arms. Thank you, Bonnie, for all of the love that you so abundantly shared throughout your life and may the Lord bless and keep you now as you and Jim walk hand in hand once again.

