Yvonne E. “Bonnie” Schreiner, age 90, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on May 13, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center. To honor Bonnie’s life, a private family service is being held. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Bonnie was born on February 28, 1933, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Nicholas and Apolonia (Thillman) Biehl. She grew up with a devotion to family and friends that continued throughout her 90 years among us. She met and married her soul-mate, James “Jim” Schreiner, and the two were inseparable from that moment. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this August, and with Jim being called home in January of this year, we find peace in knowing they will be spending their anniversary together after all. Bonnie’s commitment to her husband, children, and grandchildren was a testament to the reality that unrestrained love is truly a possibility in this world. In her early years, Bonnie always enjoyed her weekly bowling nights with her friends. After Jim retired, they were blessed to spend 19 years wintering together in Tampa, FL. We have been truly blessed to have such exemplary role models leading and teaching all who knew and loved them along the way. It utterly breaks our hearts beyond measure to lose Mom and Dad within months of each other, but we are forever grateful for the years, memories, and legacy they leave behind and are proud to know that the Lord was kind enough to trust us being handed into their arms. Thank you, Bonnie, for all of the love that you so abundantly shared throughout your life and may the Lord bless and keep you now as you and Jim walk hand in hand once again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bonnie include her adored children, Michele “Mitzi” (Rick) Cornish, Dubuque, IA, Kim Schreiner, Dubuque, IA, Jeani (Stan) Hohnstadt, Apple Canyon, IL, John (Susan) Schreiner, Roswell, GA; her seven beloved grandchildren, Jonathan Hohnstadt, Skyler Quade, Sarah (Ryan) Fisher, Christian (Kayla) Cornish, Julie (Justin) Muchow, Tara Hohnstadt, and Libbee (Josh) Trumblee; her great-grandchildren, Azalia, Ella-Norma, Brave, Jude, Crew, Lila Jo, Evan, Isaac, and Skylynn; her sister-in-law, Betty Biehl, Dubuque, IA; along with many extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Schreiner; and her daughter, Jodi Schreiner; her two brothers, Leo (Lois) Biehl, Bill Biehl; and her sister, Grace (Paul) Connell.
Recommended for you
In lieu of flowers, memorials, gifts, or other expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Michele “Mitzi” Cornish at 2289 Martin Drive, Dubuque, IA, 52001, and we would like to thank you in advance for your consideration and concern.
Bonnie’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Bonnie, and her family. The few years that Mom and Dad have resided at Stonehill has truly exposed the importance of excellent staffing along with the sincere devotion to their patients that is such a precious gift. Thank you to all of the nurses and staff who have cared for our parents just as they would their own and may God bless you all for your generosity and kindnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.