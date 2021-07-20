FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Marguerite Clancy Quigley (November 18, 1929 — July 13, 2021), formerly of Dubuque, left this world to join the loves of her life, her husband Tom and God.
Mom was a role model for her 7 children and everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Tom; grandson, Tom III; 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her 7 children, Tom (Beth) Quigley, Pat (Bob) Voors, Peggy (Tom) Chandler, Mike (Sara) Quigley, Dan (Mary) Quigley, Teresa (Jim) Lamping and Paul (Eve) Quigley; 26 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass and a celebration of Clancy’s life will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Saturday, July 31. There will be an hour of visiting and sharing memories at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11:00. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Macular Degeneration Association, Ronald McDonald House, or Eleos Hospice Care.