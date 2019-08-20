Robert J. Burlage, Monticello, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Monticello. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Lester Cauffman Jr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Dydo, Sanford, Fla., formerly of Menominee, Ill., and Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee.
Anne Feeney, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church, Bernard. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Marie A. Geiger, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Ruth A. Hainstock, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Alex C. Heiderscheit, Petersburg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary L. Heim, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Robert M. Hooper, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Eileen C. Melancon, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Alvin H. Miller, Manchester, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Community Congregational Church, Manchester. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Gertrude E. Ruden, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Holy Cross Church, 875 Church St. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
William J. Schiesl, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Janet L. Vondra, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, and after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Sister Bernice Schuetz, OSF, Clare House — Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Mount St. Francis Chapel.
Lois M. Smith, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa.
Dr. Francis B. Waites, M.D., Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, at the chapel.