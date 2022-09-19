Tom Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Abbey S. Ehrler, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Ehrler Ranch Special Event Barn, Galena. Service: 6 p.m. today at the barn.
John Frick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jeanette Hess, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Mary Ann Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Alberta Koltes Lahey, Sherrill, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Randall J. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home.
Loretta F. Lade, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jerome McCurdy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ken Muchow, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Anna L. Theisen, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Service: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
