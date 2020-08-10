Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
William R. Foecking, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Irene R. Goetzinger, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Leonard D. Hall, Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Carl D. Houy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Citizens Cemetery, Scales Mound, Ill. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the cemetery.
Robert Jordan, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Marian Jorgenson, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, Wiota Lutheran Church, 6682 State Road 78, South Wayne, Wis.
Scott Kieffer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Eagle Point Park Riverfront Pavilion.
Betty J. Knipper, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Janice L. Lampers, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Raymond F. Miller, Galena, Ill. — Graveside service: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Michael Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery.
Bernell C. Pickel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler.
Frank Saddler, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — 10:30 a.m. today,
St. Ann’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry.
Peggy J. Shalabi, Dubuque — Reception: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Marion Park East Pavilion, Prairie du Sac, Wis.
Robert G. Stelpflug, Potosi, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, and 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Imogene L. Styer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Everett Thines, Preston, Iowa — Graveside services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Preston. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue, Iowa.
George L. Wagner, Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.