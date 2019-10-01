BELLEVUE, Iowa — Gary M. Dangelser, 68, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away July 15, 2019, from injuries sustained from a tragic motorcycle accident he and his wife were involved in near Elizabeth, Ill., on July 7, 2019. Gary was surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the service at the church. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.