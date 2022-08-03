Bernard J. Averkamp, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 12:30 p.m. Thursday, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Elk Grove Township.
Joseph C. Bertling, Bernard, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Bernard Commercial Club.
Jean M. Black, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Fred H. DeShaw, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 9 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Loretta T. Donahue, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Carol M. Kanack, Jefferson, Texas — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Rita C. Kieler, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Leo W. Klostermann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Ryan R. Kluck, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Constance Lessei, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Gene B. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Saturday, Aug. 27, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Donald L. Osterhaus, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Monday, Aug. 8, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Church of the Resurrection.
James A. Watters, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
James R. White, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Jeffery S. Witzel, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.