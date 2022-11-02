Loretta M. Austin, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, with a rosary service at 3:45 p.m., Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort; and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Terry Ann Check, Kieler, Wis. — Scripture service: 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Wake: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the parish center. Viewing: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the parish center. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Jessica Fleckenstein, East Dubuque, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Deanne E. George, Sun City, Ariz. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
William T. Hocking, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Joan M. Klein, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Beverly J. Michel, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: Noon Thursday at the funeral home.
James R. Nadermann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
George H. Platten, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, St. Mary’s Church, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Wanda M. Remakel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Robert E. Siegert, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Ellen L. Timmerman, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Mike Townsend, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
Bonnie A. Winchell, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
