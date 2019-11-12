SAVANNA, Ill. — Ruth Ann French, 88, of Savanna, passed away on November 10, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Illinois, where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Savanna. Burial will take place in Savanna Township Cemetery. Any memorials may be directed to Above & Beyond Hospice Foundation in Monticello, Iowa.