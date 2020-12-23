Beatrice L. Bragg Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 23, 2020 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Beatrice L. Bragg, 80, of Belmont, formerly of Platteville, died on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Belmont-wis Lafayette-county-wis Platteville-wis Grant-county-wis annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today