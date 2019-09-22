Paul Joseph “Pauly” Lattner, 54, of Dubuque, passed away on September 18, 2019, at home, after battling kidney failure.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where an informal service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In honor of Pauly, please wear your favorite sports apparel (college, NFL, MLB or NASCAR).
Paul was born on February 19, 1965, in Dubuque, the son of Allen and Carol (Maiers) Lattner. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1983. Pauly and his father, Allen, drove trucks for many years all over our beautiful country. Lastly, he was employed with Marty Arensdorf Quarries.
Pauly had a sense of humor like no other. On many trips to Iowa City, he could point out every quarry on the way. The nurses in Iowa City were sad to see him leave because he made their day go faster. Pauly loved hunting and playing cards, and was an avid pool player. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially NASCAR — he never missed a race — and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Lattner, of Dubuque (Jiggs Hoftender, of East Dubuque, Ill.); siblings, Pam Vaassen-Sippel and her husband, Scott, of Dubuque, Pat Lattner and his wife, Kathy, of Long Grove, Iowa, and Peggy Flanagan and her husband, Mike, of Dubuque; and nephews, Nick Vaassen (fiancee, Natalie Schildgen), Dylan Flanagan (Kristina Robey), Logan Flanagan, Mason Lattner, Tyler Sippel and Trevor Sippel; along with his step-mother, Linda Lattner.
He is preceded in death by his father, Allen Lattner; grandparents, Lyle and Helen Lattner, and Pete and Bertha Maiers; along with many aunts, uncles and other relatives.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Whalen and the staff at Tri-State Dialysis, and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care they gave to Pauly. A special thank you to all of Pauly’s friends that stopped to visit and enjoy his endless sense of humor and reminisce about old times, and thank you to Jiggs Hoftender for taking Carol and Paul to Iowa City for their appointments.