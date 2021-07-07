FARLEY, Iowa — Robert A. Biermann, 85, of Farley, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Robert Biermann family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Services for Bob will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding and Rev. Carl Ries concelebrating. The services will be livestreamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa.
He was born March 30, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Raymond and Dorothy (Ries) Biermann. He went to school in Farley and Epworth, graduating from the eighth grade. On August 3, 1957, he was united in marriage to LaVonne Jaeger at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Worthington, Iowa. As a young man, he worked for various farmers, worked construction and finally worked at John Deere Dubuque Works. He retired from John Deere in 1989 as an electrician. He also ran his own business, Biermann Electric, until he was 65.
Robert loved to tinker with tools that contractors and friends would bring him to fix. He could fix just about anything! He was always ready to help anyone that needed an extra hand. He loved spending time with his family. The time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him the most joy.
Robert was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farley, Farley Knights of Columbus Council #2001 and the Dubuque County 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly #1573. He was a member of the United Automobile Workers Local 94.
He is survived by his wife, LaVonne Biermann, of Farley, IA; one son, Jeff (Jean) Biermann, of Cascade, IA; four granddaughters, Amy (Adam) Hoffman, Trisha (Mitch) Knipper, Melissa (Corey) Schulz, and Ashley (John) Garde; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Don (Janet) Biermann, of Dubuque, LeRoy (Shirley) Biermann, of Peosta, Ken (Donna) Biermann, of Farley, Paul (Kathy) Biermann, of Epworth, Marilyn (Dave) Hawkins, of Cascade, and Mark Biermann, of Dubuque; one sister-in-law, Doris Biermann, of Epworth.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Geri Kay (Ralph) Clemen; son, Daniel Biermann; brother, Dave Biermann; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Donald (Nadine & Kay) Jaeger, Louie (Rita) Jaeger, Mary Lou (Francis) Schilling, Betty (Walter) Steger, Ann (Mark) Winter and Janice Staner.
A video tribute may be viewed and online condolence sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.