POTOSI, Wis. — Nancy E. Ames, 82, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin with Rev. Richard Leffler officiating. Friends may call from 4-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at St. Andrew Church where there will be a parish scripture service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Andrew Cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Nancy was born March 22, 1941 above Kieler’s Store in Dickeyville, WI, the daughter of John and Margaret (Averkamp) Kieler. She grew up there with her sister, Mary Lou, and eventually co-owned and operated the store with her for 20 years before selling it to Nancy’s daughter, Christy, in 2004. Mom was still working there three days a week.