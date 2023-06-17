POTOSI, Wis. — Nancy E. Ames, 82, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Andrew Church, Tennyson, Wisconsin with Rev. Richard Leffler officiating. Friends may call from 4-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18 at St. Andrew Church where there will be a parish scripture service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Andrew Cemetery. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Nancy was born March 22, 1941 above Kieler’s Store in Dickeyville, WI, the daughter of John and Margaret (Averkamp) Kieler. She grew up there with her sister, Mary Lou, and eventually co-owned and operated the store with her for 20 years before selling it to Nancy’s daughter, Christy, in 2004. Mom was still working there three days a week.
She married the love of her life, Jerry A. Ames, on April 20, 1960 at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. Nancy and Jerry moved from Dickeyville in 1973 after purchasing a farm near Burton, WI. Besides farming, running the store, and raising their five children, Mom and Dad managed the Grant River Recreation Area for many, many years.
Nancy loved playing cards, reading, fishing, and boating on the Mississippi. She enjoyed many trips on house boats, vacations in St. Germain, Alaska, Cozumel, Florida, Oklahoma, and Lake of the Ozarks. Nancy was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and loved Brett Favre dearly, as witnessed by her “Wall of Favre” newspaper clippings at the store. She also had many fun years bowling with her Fakowie tribe teammates at Fireball Lanes. She will always be remembered for her delicious fried chicken which was frequently requested for family gatherings. But most of all, Mom loved and cherished spending time with her family. She was extremely loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her five children, Christy (Porter) Wagner, Dickeyville, WI, Philip (Debbie) Ames, Hollandale, WI, Scott (Tammy) Ames, Streamwood, IL, Kari Sue (Mark) Frederick, Cuba City, WI, and Alan (Julie) Ames, Potosi, WI; 12 grandchildren, Angela (Erik) Oleson, Makila (Brandon) Willger, Stephanie (Mike) Nihles, Paul Frederick, Anna (Jacob) Brox, John Frederick, Kyle Frederick, Nathan Ames, Abigail Ames, Kieler Ames, Austin Ames, and Amber Ames; 12 great-grandchildren, Eli and Kiera Oleson, Nolan, Wagner, Charlotte, and Zane Willger, Braxton, Aubree, Chloe, and Drew Nihles, Emma Brox, and Madelyn Ames; sister-in-law, Janet Dempsey; brothers-in-law, Larry Ames and Gene (Barb) Ames; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerry; sister, Mary Lou (Jerry) Udelhofen; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Joe Winkler, Floyd Curtis) Curtis and Judy Ames; brother-in-law, Dick Dempsey; and her furry best friends, Woofer and Oreo (Diddy).
In lieu of flowers, a Nancy E. Ames Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.