IOWA CITY, Iowa — William J. “Bill” Kerth, 63, of Iowa City, formerly of Dubuque died Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A private Funeral Service for Bill will be at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitcthen Funeral Home and Crematory with full military honors rendered by the American Legion Post #6. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Dodge.
William was born August 4, 1958, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Robert and Thelma “Mary” Scharfenberg Kerth. In 1977 he married Lynn Boleyn in Dubuque. They later divorced.
He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving 15 years and deployed to Desert Storm. He was also in the National Guard.
He was interested in space, exploration NASA, model planes, reading, science fiction, and was a very proud of his U.S Military Service.
Survivors include two daughters, Paula (Tom) Schenker and Jennafer Kerth both of Dubuque; two sons, John Kerth of Tiffin, and Michael (Tricia) Kerth of Dubuque; one sister, Linda Kearney of Davenport; six grandchildren, Marcus, Lilly, Wyatt, Emery, Parker, and Lochlan., and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Kerth.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.