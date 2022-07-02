Mary J. Cooley, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Patch Grove (Wis.) Cemetery.
John R. Distler, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound. Service: Noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sheila A. Goedken, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
David E. Hartman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon today at the auditorium.
Charlene A. Hinderman, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
John F. Hirsch, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carolyn J. Hull, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Howard L. Kennedy, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Antl Hall, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Clara E.L. Klein, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Savanna, Ill. Service: Noon today at the church.
Adelaide M. Lechnir, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 11, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
J. Bruce Meriwether, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Geraldine L. Nolting, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Jacklyn Schaefer, Potosi, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Holiday Gardens Event Center, Potosi.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Eagles Club, Asbury, Iowa.
Ronald M. Seay, Grimes, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Heath H. Stuckey, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.