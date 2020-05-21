Theodore J. “Ted” Soppe, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services.
To celebrate Ted’s life, family and friends may visit from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the current gathering restrictions, the number of people inside the building will be limited to 10 people at a time. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Ted was born on August 12, 1947, in Cascade, Iowa, son of Donald and Virginia (Wingert) Soppe. Ted graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1967. Right after school, Ted went on to honorably serve his country with the U.S. Army, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was extremely patriotic and was a strong supporter of local veterans organizations. Ted was raised with a strong work ethic, which he put to good use right out of the Army with the Dubuque Packing Company. He would go on to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a meat inspector for 17 years. Ted was united in marriage to Carole Frey on February 15, 1989, and they have enjoyed 31 wonderful years together. Ted had a great appreciation of automobiles and his pride and joy was a red Camaro SS Convertible, “Thunder”, one of only 600 produced, and his 1948 Willys CJ2A, “Nellybelle”. He and Carole were also known to enjoy trying their luck at the casinos every now and then. We are saddened at the loss of Ted in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing he is now free of the health issues he has battled these past years.
Those left to cherish Ted’s memory include his wife, Carole Soppe, Dubuque, IA; a son, Brian (Ann) Meyer, Des Moines, IA; his eight step-children; his 13 grandchildren; and his siblings, Dianne (Gerald) Lutgen and Dan Soppe, both of Dubuque, IA.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Troy Soppe; and a brother, Donald Soppe.
Ted’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital and ManorCare for all of their kindness, support and professional care of Ted.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be sent to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Ted Soppe Family, to be distributed among his favorite charities.
