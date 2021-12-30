CASSVILLE, Wis. — Patricia A. “Pat” Audetat, 69, of Cassville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville, where services will follow. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

