William J. Schiesl, 65, of Dubuque, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family, following a brief battle with cancer.
To honor Bill’s life, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Bill was born on June 16, 1954, in Dubuque, IA, to his parents, James and Mary Jo Schiesl. He married the love of his life, Patricia Becker, on October 10, 1981. Bill worked as a proud union lineman with IBEW 145 for over 31 years until his retirement in June 2019. Bill was a skilled craftsman and naturally mechanically inclined. He was extremely generous in sharing his talents with family and friends — always offering to lend a hand on projects. Bill did most of his creative thinking in his garage; the gathering spot for conversation. This was especially true as his current project and passion was the complete disassembly bolt-by-bolt of his 1938 Buick Special. Bill was a humble man. In fact, he was also a terrific athlete, especially baseball/softball as well as an avid pool player at the Union Cigar Store. He cherished his childhood friends while also having a way of making acquaintances with strangers — who often became friends. His kind heart, talents and listening ear blended as he accepted hurricane assignments in New Orleans, Florida and most recently St. John U.S. Virgin Islands to be on the front line restoring electrical power to these ravished communities — being gone for weeks and months. Most of all, Bill was a loving man, especially to his bride Patti, his children, grandchildren and siblings. He loved his grandchildren dearly — often greeting them at the door with their bowl of cereal ready before taking them to school.
Bill is survived by his wife, Patti (Becker) Schiesl of 37 years; his son, Jesse Schiesl (fiance, Brooke O’Malley, son, Brycen, and their newborn son, Landon William); his daughter, Sarah Schiesl (fiancee, Jake Sabers and their children, Becca, Clayton and Tessa). Also cherishing his memory are his six siblings, Joseph (Debra) Schiesl, of Prior Lake, MN; Cynthia (Robert) Wagner, of Dubuque; Mary Ann (Jeff) Griesinger, of Prior Lake, MN; Patricia (Tom) Schumacher, Thomas Schiesl and Robert (Kelley) Schiesl, all of Dubuque; his brothers-in-law, Francis (Jill) Becker and Thomas (JoAnn) Becker of Dubuque and his sister-in-law, Merle Becker, of Yuba City, CA; nieces and nephews, Andy (Emily) Schiesl, Katie (Adam) Ziesel, goddaughter, Laura (Jason) Dawson, Elizabeth (Chase) Hillscheim, Aimee (Tye) Stecklein, Ashley (Greg) Davenport, Ben (Kristen) Wagner, J.J. (Chelsea) Griesinger, Justin Griesinger, Nick Schiesl, Eric (fiancee, Malory Steffen) Schiesl, godson, Curt (Tiina) Schiesl, Hannah Schiesl, Nathan Schiesl; Chris (Bridgett) Becker, Anne (Keith) Varner, Jeff (Kate) Becker, Matt (Nicole Peyton) Becker and Nick (fiancee, Brittany Winders) Becker; and 27 great-nieces and nephews.
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, James and Mary Jo Schiesl; his mother-in-law, Marcella Becker and father-in-law, Francis Becker; his brother-in-law, Richard Becker; his nieces, Mary Beth and Christine Schumacher, Lindsey Becker; and nephew, Timothy Schumacher.
Memorials received will be distributed by the family to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Special Olympics.
Thank you to Dr. Thomas Schreiber, Dr. Andrea Ries, Finley Hospital, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and especially to Bill’s Hospice nurse, Jeanette.
