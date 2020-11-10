SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Diane L. Anderson, age 82, of Shullsburg, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Southwest Health in Platteville, WI.
She was born February 2, 1938, the daughter of Philip and Thelma (Kuhlemeyer) Marks. Diane graduated from Pearl City High School in Pearl City, IL. She was united in marriage to Anthony Anderson on November 26, 1972.
Diane is survived by her children: Terri (Gene) Ley and Walter (Janine) Reints, of Cassville, WI, Beth Reints, of Freeport, IL, Don (Amy) Reints, of Benton, WI, Vicki (Eldon) Warne, of Livingston, WI; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Charles (Carol) Anderson, of Arpin, WI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, four days prior; her mother, Thelma, and father, Philip, in 1990; her stepmother, Gwen; and in-laws Irvin and Marjorie Anderson.
Diane was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. She was a homemaker and dearly loved watching her grandkids play sports and other activities.
A public visitation service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). Burial will be in Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens in Freeport at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written out to the family of Diane Anderson.
Due to Wisconsin state mandate, masks are to be worn for the duration of your visit inside the funeral home.