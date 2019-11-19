Mary Ann Carroll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Jason J. Dailey, Necedah/Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Rosalyn M. Doyle, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Bernard E. Kennedy, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Lucille H. Koeller, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Davies Memorial United Church of Christ, Potosi, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Deborah A. Lomas, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa St.
Dayna K. Mullikin, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Norma C. Murray, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, St. Joseph the Worker Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, at the church.
Sister Marie Neff, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the chapel.
Sister Gregoria Rush, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Francis House Chapel.
Ricke S. Starkey, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, rural Postville, Iowa. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Janet E. Temperly, Scales Mound, Ill. — Graveside services: 9:30 a.m. today, West Ella Highland Cemetery, Apple River, Ill.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Mark W. Voigts, Jasper, Ark., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Platteville Elks Club, 50 S. Oak St., Platteville.