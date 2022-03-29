FARLEY, Iowa — Annie Schroeder, 67, of Farley passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer.
Visitation for Annie will be held from 2 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Reiff funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m., and the Farley Legion Auxiliary services will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian burial for Annie will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Services will be live streamed on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley.
Annie was born on October 26, 1954, in Dubuque to William and Margaret (Postel) Fox. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, where she cleaned the school to help pay her tuition. She went on to join her mother working at Ertl’s in Dyersville. Later on, she lent her blood, sweat, and tears to build Bill’s Tap in Farley to what we know it as today. Annie was united in marriage to Randy Schroeder on September 13, 1975, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley.
Annie was a force to be reckoned with (or not, if you had any sense). She was as meek and cute as a kitten, but swore like a sailor, usually simultaneously. Annie was never one to mince words, and there was never any doubt on where you stood with her. She and Randy had their own special love language, which usually included wild hand gestures, lots of swearing, and fits of laughter. If you were looking for her, you needn’t look further than “Annie’s Spot” at the end of the bar. No one went hungry when Annie was around. One of her many special gifts was cooking for an army, both at home and at work. She was instrumental in the success of the annual Bill’s Tap Fish Fry for Hospice of Dubuque. With the community’s help, over $200,000 in donations was raised for Hospice of Dubuque.
Annie was quite possibly Neil Diamond’s biggest fan. She’s seen him live several times. One of her fondest memories was seeing him on his last tour with her daughters and granddaughter and meeting him the next day.
Annie is survived by her husband, Randy Schroeder, of Farley, 4 children; Kelly (Bradley) Wolfe of Solon, Billy (Megan) Schroeder of Epworth, Nicki (Jason) McDermott of Peosta, and Samantha (Brett) McDermott of Peosta, 11 grandchildren; Haiden and Sullivan Wolfe; Hayli, Milo, Ian, and Franny Schroeder; Loretta, Amos, and Georgia McDermott; Willa and Carrick McDermott; 1 sister; Barb (Marty) Kennedy of Farley; 17 brothers and sisters-in-law; Marty Kennedy, Bill (Katie) Hansen, Pam Fern, Sharon (Al) Grisanti, Bob Schroeder, Steve (Sharon) Schroeder, Mike (Linda) Schroeder, Mark (Linda) Schroeder, Nancy (Tom) Brown, Darla Hermsen, Pat (Ann) Schroeder, Tom (Janette) Schroeder, Brian Schroeder, Sam Schroeder, Vicki Fox, Kathy Fox; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers; Steve, Mike, and Neil Fox, 1 sister; Linda Jarding, her father and mother-in-law; Bill and Mary Ellen Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Mark Fern and Mark Hermsen; and grandchildren Margaret Mary Ellen Wolfe, and Gabriel and Patrick McDermott.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Andrea Ries, Dr. Christine Holm, Nurse Jenny Redfearn, the wonderful staff and volunteers of Hospice of Dubuque, Joe Reiff and Family, and all of Annie and Randy’s friends and the great community where we live for the prayers and support during this difficult time.
Annie may have said it best, “F% k Cancer”.
In lieu of flowers an Annie Schroeder memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.