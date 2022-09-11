Pauline Smith, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:12 a.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Luther Manor.

To celebrate Pauline’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Following cremation there will be a visitation at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Marvin J. Bries officiating. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Pauline loved her “Big English Hats”, and the family would be honored for you to wear yours to Pauline’s services.

