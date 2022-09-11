Pauline Smith, age 81, of Dubuque, passed away at 8:12 a.m., on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Luther Manor.
To celebrate Pauline’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Following cremation there will be a visitation at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Marvin J. Bries officiating. Inurnment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Buena Vista, Iowa. Pauline loved her “Big English Hats”, and the family would be honored for you to wear yours to Pauline’s services.
Pauline was born on July 29, 1941, in Swindon, England, daughter of Frank and Gladys (Tarrant) Tombs.
Pauline grew up in England with her family where she attended school. She met her future husband, Stanley Smith, while he was stationed overseas with the US Air Force. They were united in marriage on June 10, 1961, at Holy Road Church in Swindon, England. They returned to the United States where they raised 5 children and celebrated 37 years of marriage before Stanley passed away on August 21, 1998. She was quite proud of passing her nationalization test and taking her oath in the 1970’s to become an official US citizen. Pauline and Stanley settled in North Buena Vista where she did housekeeping in private homes and worked at the Avalon Supper Club making their famous hash browns and bread pudding. Pauline was always very active with her community and with the Immaculate Conception Church and Rosary Society. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, puzzles, working on family projects and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Pauline truly embraced her English heritage and took great pride in keeping her impressive English Rose Garden and having high tea. She also enjoyed traveling and taking trips to local casinos with her friend Lou Ann. Pauline was a wonderful person who always took care of everyone around her. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Those left to cherish Pauline’s memory include her children, Terry Smith, Dubuque, IA, Ted (Angela) Smith, Arlington, IA, Tina (Sam) Cruz, Pennsburg, PA and Travis (Kristin aka Kristian to Pauline) Smith, Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren, Skyler Mobley, Dominic Smith, Tyler Smith, Lucas Smith and Joseph Smith; her siblings, Laine (Eddie) Thelwall, Michael (Helen) Tombs, Maggie Tombs, Valerie (Bill) Passmore, all of England; and a brother-in-law, Paul Rogers, in England.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley Smith; a son, Todd Smith; and her siblings, Beryl Tombs, Veronica Rogers, Jean (JD) Lambert and Norman Tombs.
Pauline’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Luther Manor, Hospice of Dubuque and UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for their wonderful care of Pauline. We also want to thank all of our family and friends for their outpouring of love and support.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Pauline’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Pauline Smith Family.
