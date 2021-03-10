BERNARD, Iowa — Dave M. Gassman, 70, of Bernard, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Catholic Church with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors accorded by the Cascade American Legion. Please remember to wear your mask and if you are unable to attend a live stream of the funeral Mass will be in Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Leonard Funeral home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Dave was born April 17, 1950, to Ed and Berneice Gassman in Dubuque, IA. After graduating from Western Dubuque High School in 1968 he enlisted into the Navy and served from 1969 — 1975. Dave and Joanne united in marriage on May 13, 1978, and together raised four children. Dave worked at Flexsteel and retired after 38 years as a welder.
Dave was a member of the American Legion Post 528, the Knights of Columbus Council 930, and various bowling leagues in the area. He enjoyed coaching in the youth leagues for the Fillmore softball and baseball teams, along with playing in the over 40 league in Zwingle.
Dave enjoyed attending farm and estate sales and the Iowa State Fair. He loved attending events that his children and grandchildren were apart of. The grandkids were his pride and joy.
Dave is survived by his wife, Joanne; children, Angie, Steve, Carter, Ryan, Maggie, Jared and Sadie Gravel; Mike, Gina, Lucy and Baby G Gassman; Jill, Ben, Eli, Cade and Mae Knepper; Kerri, Blaine and Ridley Noonan. His brothers: Moses, Jim, Zip (Margie), Kevin Gassman and his sister: Rosanne (Jerry) Osweiler. His mother-in-law Lois Donovan and in-laws; Judy (Mert) Coyle, Mike Donovan, Scott Sumner and many nieces and nephews
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; sister Diane Sumner; father-in-law J.C. Donovan; sisters-in-law Grace Gassman and Audrey Kinney.
In lieu of flowers, a Dave Gassman memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Whalen and Dr. Herman, staff on 4th/5th floor at Finley Hospital, UIHC ICU for all the support and kindness.