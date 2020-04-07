Sister Mary Paulino Crabb, BVM, 96, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Rite of Committal will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Sharing of Memories and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date.
Sister Mary Paulino was an elementary teacher in Santa Ana, Calif., Los Angeles and Phoenix. She served as principal in Tujunga and Santa Ana, Calif. She also ministered as a school secretary and resource person in Los Angeles, and as an art teacher to senior citizens in Pasadena, Calif.
She was born on June 9, 1923, in Los Angeles, to Clarence and Pauline Kleebauer Crabb. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept. 8, 1945, from Our Lady of Sorrows parish, Los Angeles. She professed first vows on March 19, 1948, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953.
She is survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clarence; and nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.