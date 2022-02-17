Pamela Wachendorf, 64, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

