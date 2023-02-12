Barbara Furlong, 73, of Dubuque, passed away February 7, 2023.
In keeping with Barb’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held from 2:00-4:00p.m., on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Village Cooperative of Asbury Community Room, 5297 Grand Meadows Dr, Asbury, IA.
Barb was born on March 26, 1949 to Al and Madonna (Thola) Unsen. Barb retired from Mercy Hospital. Barb was an avid Dubuque Fighting Saints Hockey fan. In her free time she enjoyed reading and visiting local parks.
Barb’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved attending all of their events, picking up the kids from school and taking them for a treat at A&W, and making frequent visits to the local library.
She also treasured purchasing special Hallmark Christmas ornaments for each grandchild every year. Each ornament held a special meaning and Barb was sure to remember the reason behind each one.
Barb is survived by her children, Tim (Melissa) Furlong, Erin (Eric) Coates, and Shannon (Keefe) Gaherty all of Dubuque; grandchildren, Breyden (fiancé Ally Gibson) Coates, Keagen (partner Makenzi Tranel) Coates, Morgan Gaherty, and Katelyn Gaherty. She is also survived by siblings, John Unsen, Sue Unsen, Jan Williams, Rob Unsen, and Chuck Unsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
