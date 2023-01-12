Betty A. (Bahl) Allen, 95, of 3390 Lake Ridge Dr. Dubuque, died on January 10, 2023 peacefully at home.
Visitation is Friday, January 13th from 3:00 pm — 7:00 pm at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home — 2659 JFK Road
A Celebration of Life Mass will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Saturday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a catered lunch at O’Malley Hall
Mom would love if you could join us at the visitation and/or the mass and lunch. She wanted her services to be on a weekend so more could be a part of the celebration — she was always the best host!
Following the lunch burial will be at the chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa
Betty(Elizabeth Ann Bahl) was born August 1, 1927 in Dubuque,daughter of Joseph and “Vi”(Savary) Bahl. She married Robert J. Allen, July 31 1948 ,at St. Philomena church in Asbury, Iowa.
While raising seven children, she found even more ways to keep herself busy. She opened Allen’s Art Supply as a way to connect with many aspiring artists. Mom started the Dubuque Chapter of Compassionate Friends after the loss of her son John at the age of 18. She taught Faith Formation at St. Anthony’s for many years and touched many student’s lives. Other involvement at St. Anthony’s included Bible Study and the Bereavment Group. She shared her cooking skills with some women at the Lantern Center.
Betty worked at various positions in Dubuque. Her last and favorite role was with Mental Health America. She retired after 17 years and received the Gannon Award for outstanding service to mental health.
Mom loved to cook and entertain, hosting many fun pool parties.
She was a friend and mentor to many and will be profoundly missed.
Surviving are her six children, Robert A. (Donna), Carol (Gary) Thompson, Michael Allen, Daniel (Jean) Allen all of Dubuque. Janie Allen, East Dubuque, Il, and Amy (MIchael) Elbert of Norwalk, Iowa. Eight grandchildren, Alexia Thompson, Jesse (Jessi) Thompson, Brooke Lyons, Jon Lyons, Allie Lyons, Connor Elbert, Carson Elbert and Autumn Elbert. Six great grandchildren Olivia Thompson, Aaliyah Lyons, Violet Jarchow, Nora Jarchow, Violet Jarchow, Jeremy Pidwinski and Alani Pidwinski. Siblings Nita Betts, Mary O’Hea, Joe Bahl and Tom Bahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, John Allen, October 31, 1975, her ex-husband Robert J. Allen, two sisters, Janet (Don) Dupont and Susan Wilson and brother, Charles. Alson, sister-in-law, brother-in-laws and nieces and nephew
