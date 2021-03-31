LANCASTER, Wis. — Shirley A. Schwantes, age 90, of Lancaster, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on June 10, 1930, the daughter of George and Elva (Leighty) Schindler. Shirley graduated from Lancaster High School. On December 3, 1948, she married Roger E. Schwantes at the Evangelical Parsonage in Lancaster. Together they farmed at Five Points in Beetown Township. In 1960, Roger became a US Postal City Carrier and they moved to Lancaster. Shirley was employed at the former Lancaster Memorial Hospital as a CNA and later, in housekeeping until her retirement. She was a devoted member of the E&R Church, where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Women’s Guild, where she spent countless hours volunteering. Shirley will be remembered for her kind assistance in getting parishioners to and from Sunday services.
Roger and Shirley looked forward each year to summer vacations with family and friends in Northern Wisconsin. In retirement, they delivered flowers during the holidays for Ramshaw’s Flower Shop, enjoyed traveling, and playing cards with their friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen (Dennis) Griffin; a grandson, Benjamin (Erin) Griffin; a great-grandson, Brody Griffin; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Roger, Shirley was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy; two sons, Daniel and Craig; and her brothers.
Private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster, with Rev. Mark Dieter officiating. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Shirley A. Schwantes Memorial Fund has been established. Cards of condolences in Shirley’s memory may be sent to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.
Online condolences: www.martisnchwartzfuneralhomes.com.