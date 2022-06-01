PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Henry Joseph “Joe” Wackershauser, 94, of Platteville, WI passed away on May 25, 2022 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI. Funeral services will be Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Miranda Klosterboer will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Online condolences can be made atwww.melbyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts which will be used to support local charities.
Henry, who went by “Joe,” was born November 18, 1927 in the Dickeyville telephone office to Henry and Lillian (Eggers) Wackershauser. He attended public school which he walked five miles everyday to get to. He was proud to have earned perfect attendance his 8th and final year of school. He started working at age 14 roofing houses. He would go on to earn a living driving trucks (milk, cattle, fuel) and farming. He also worked as a machinist at John Deere for a decade. After leaving the farm, he spent 21 years working for Consumers Fuel Cooperative; 16 years driving truck and 5 years as manager.
Joe married Helene Jessen in 1946. After Helene died in 1974, Joe married Beverly Pross in 1976. Beverly died in 1989 and Joe married Barbara Stewart in 1991. Barb died December 7, 2021. Each of these wonderful women shared a phase of his life and a special place in his heart. Helene worked the farm and gave birth to his three children. Beverly helped him learn to relax and play at the trailer in Bagley. Barbara shared his retirement years traveling, fishing and wintering in Arizona and Florida.
Joe often described himself as a “jack of all trades, master of none.” However, he had a large skill set when it came to working with his hands (which he passed on to his children). He repaired machinery and small engines. He could do plumbing and electrical work. He built barns, houses, garages, decks and sheds. He made quilt racks, shelves and craft items. With a carpenter pencil behind his ear, he would often say, “measure twice, cut once” and “a good carpenter knows how to fix his mistakes.”
When he wasn’t working, building or fixing something, he liked to watch baseball (Cubs forever), bowl, golf, mow lawn, fish, have a Coors Light or whiskey 7 and play Euchre which he was really good at.
Joe is survived by his sons, David (Lorraine) and Tom, and daughter Marcia (Bruce) Kyes. Step-children, Julie (Brian) Crubaugh, Jeff Pross, Jenny Pross, Mike (Marsha) Stewart, Jan (Steve) Trentz, Chuck Stewart, and Kelly (Sheri) Stewart. Grandchildren Denae, Mike, Sarah W, Tommy, Hannah, Sarah K, Courtney, Katie, Jeremy, David, Bridgette, Brian, Jeff, Jessica, Josh, Zachary, Samantha and Alex; 18 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his three wives, Helene, Bev and Barb; parents; sister Hiltrude and brothers Wilfred “Bud,” Embert, Virgil and Louie; daughter-in-law Vienna Wackershauser and stepson Jack Pross.
This “Jack of all trades named Joe and master of Euchre” will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Pioneer Ridge Apartments, Sienna Crest Assisted Living and Epione Pavilion for their kindness and care. Also thank you to Marquardt Hospice for making his last days comfortable.
