BELLEVUE, Iowa — Eldon A. Weis, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Mill Valley Care Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. — 10 a.m. also on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service prior to Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Bellevue American Legion Post #273. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue — Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on their YouTube channel and on Bellevue Cable TV channel 37. It is required to utilize masks during the services at the funeral home and church and respect social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Eldon was born March 31, 1933 in Bellevue, Iowa, to Walter and Virginia (Haiar) Weis, along with two sisters.
He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Bellevue. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 1952-1955 and was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C in 2014. He returned from service and began working at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa. He retired from Clinton Engines in the early 1990’s. Eldon was a member of the Bellevue American Legion Post #273. He enjoyed hunting and fishing which kept him busy in his free time. Eldon enjoyed meals with his sister and brother in-law and being with his nieces and nephews. Survivors include his sisters, Colleen (David) Kane, of Iowa City, and Joyce ( Ardell “Bud”) Till, of Bellevue, and his nieces and nephews. Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Virginia Weis.
If you are unable to attend services, memorials and condolences may be mailed to Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service 100 N. 6th St. Bellevue, IA 52031 c/o Eldon Weis Family.