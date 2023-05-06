Kay E. Auderer, Dubuque — Prayer service: 3:45 p.m., followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Sunday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Elizabeth R. Bartle, Friendship, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 8, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
Sandra S. Becwar, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Stephen F. Benda, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley.
Beverly A. Christensen, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Lowell L. Creger, Baldwin, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dora K. Hefner, McGregor, Iowa — Rosary service: 3:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 8, at the church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Juanita Johanningmeier, DeWitt, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona.
William A. Kelly III, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Chestnut Mountain Resort, Galena.
Vernon W. Kluesner, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Kathleen D. Rockzien, Anamosa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Anamosa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Loreen A. Schoop, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Saint Donatus. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Scott A. Smith, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Scott D. Soppe, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. today, Worthington Community Center.
Harvey J. Spoerl, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Law Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Elizabeth.
Edmund A. Steppan, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Diana M. Stevenson, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Chien.
Leslie D. Wagner, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, St. Peter Lutheran Church.
