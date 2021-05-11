ANAMOSA, Iowa — David P. Russ, 61, of Anamosa, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Anamosa. Rev. Nick March will officiate. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa. Mass will be livestreamed at Kramer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Dave was born on March 16, 1960, in Dubuque, the son of Nicholas and Rita (Egloff) Russ.
He married Geralyn Leibold on August 1, 1987, in Greeley, Iowa.
Dave graduated from Monticello High School in 1978.
For the last 23 years prior to his illness he was employed as a power tool service technician.
Dave loved spending time in the garage, woodworking, repairing items and tinkering. He was an avid Cubs fan who enjoyed reading, playing cards and Sunday afternoon family gatherings. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1791.
Dave is survived by his wife, Geralyn; children, Jackie Russ, of Coralville, and Andy (Cora Carnahan) Russ, of Anamosa; siblings, Deb (Larry) Laing, of Tipton, Dan Russ, of Monticello, Diane (Scott) Schroeder, of Mechanicsville, Daryl (Robin) Russ, of Washington, IA, and Lori (Ed) Squires, of Kenosha, WI; in-laws, Mary Jo (Charlie) Goldsmith and Dave (Kathy) Leibold, all of Dyersville, Steve (Julie) Leibold, of Earlville, and Ann Cicero, of Sauk City, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his parents-in-law, Charles and Irene Leibold.
