Cyril G. Elsinger, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Cyril G. Elsinger, 87, of Dubuque, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Cyril will be 10:30 am Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville with Father Tyler Raymond as the Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rickardsville.
Cyril was born April 17, 1936, in Guttenberg, IA, the son of Andrew Bartholomue and Irene (Miller) Elsinger. On May 28, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Rose Kluesner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg. Together they shared a journey of love and companionship for over six decades, before she died December 8, 2018. He found love again and married his longtime friend, Lois DeSotel-Burr at St. Jude Catholic Church on April 23, 2022, in Cedar Rapids.
Cyril graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Guttenberg. He graduated from Indiana Technical College in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1958.
Cyril worked for John Deere Dubuque Works as a Mechanical Engineer for 30 years, retiring in 1992. During his retirement Cyril worked as a black jack dealer at the Diamond Jo casino and also transported trailers for the Avalon. Cyril was the City Clerk of Rickardsville for 14 years. In recognition for his dedication and fundraising efforts for the Foundation of North American Wild Sheep a Waterhole Project in Arizona was dedicated in his name.
Cyril enjoyed hunting, golfing, camping, playing cards, and homesteading. He also enjoyed spending time maintaining the Rickardsville City Park.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Elsinger; four sons, Dave Elsinger, Bruce (Amie) Elsinger, Jim (Pam) Elsinger, and Mark (April) Elsinger; daughter, Linda (Pedro) Hermon; step-children, Gary (Chris) Burr, Alan (Tracy) Burr, Marcia (Scott) Bell, and Brian (Debra) Burr; 22 grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom (Debbie) Elsinger, Joan Saunders, and Lois Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; daughter, Susan Hohmann; brothers, Cyrenus, Andrew, and Frank; sister, Verna; one grandchild; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; any many siblings-in-law.
A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque for all their love and support.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Cyril’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.