WARREN, Ill. — Mary McRae, 87, of Warren, IL passed away on October 23, 2022 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI with her family by her side.
Mary was born on October 17, 1935 in Galena, IL to Ellsworth and Mildred (Knautz) Post. She married George McRae in Savanna, IL on November 28, 1959. Mary worked at Microswitch, retiring after 23 years of service. She was a member of the Warren United Methodist Church, helping with Kids Zone and Women in Faith. Mary enjoyed going to the Warren Public Library, she was an avid reader and did embroidery work. She also enjoyed traveling to see their son Jim and his family. Mary was a very caring friend and always willing to help anyone out that may have needed her. She also loved animals, especially her dogs; Sammy and Whitey.
Mary is survived by her children; Dionne (Scott) Schulz of Dubuque, IA, Jim (April) of Vernal, UT, Randy (Libby) of Rockford, IL, and Robert (Kim) of West Chicago, IL, grandchildren; Lacey (Louie) Tsacudakis, Betsy (Tom) Duggan, Alison Schulz, Sean McRae, Caitlin McRae, Jordan McRae, Logan (Sarah) McRae, Dallas McRae, Moriah McRae, Amy (Brandon) Ferris, and Eric (Caroline) Borsini, 16 great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law Bill Kemp, and a very special friend Renate Hogan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, brother Robert Post, and sister Janice Kemp.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Warren United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Warren United Methodist Church.
Burial will take place at the Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings, WI.
Pastor Roger Bronkema will officiate the services.
Luncheon will follow the funeral services at the church.
