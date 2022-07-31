Heaven became an even more wonderful place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, when it welcomed Sally (Benedict) Wiegand, age 81. Sally passed away in hospice after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s at Luther Manor, in the presence of her family.

A funeral service will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, with a visitation from 9:30 am to 10:45 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Linwood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.stlukesdbq.org/funeral. Masks will be available for those who wish to wear one.

