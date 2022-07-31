Heaven became an even more wonderful place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, when it welcomed Sally (Benedict) Wiegand, age 81. Sally passed away in hospice after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer’s at Luther Manor, in the presence of her family.
A funeral service will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main Street, on Monday, August 1, 2022, with a visitation from 9:30 am to 10:45 am followed by the service at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at Linwood Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.stlukesdbq.org/funeral. Masks will be available for those who wish to wear one.
Sally was born on February 14,1941 to Allan and Merceles (Heisel) Benedict in Dubuque, IA. She attended the old Irving Elementary School, then Washington Junior High before graduating from Dubuque Senior High in 1959. She attended the University of Dubuque until they discontinued the field of study she was enrolled in. Her instructor recommended her to John Deere where she worked in the Service Department until the birth of her first child.
One of Sally’s favorite stories to tell was how she asked the new boy at Washington to go on the St. Luke’s Youth Group hayride with her; he said he would have to ask his mother. Getting that permission started their journey through life together. She married that boy, Arthur Wiegand, May 27, 1961, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church with her family for 41 years before moving back to St Luke’s United Methodist Church. At Westminster she served as a Deacon for several years, was an active part of the Presbyterian Women’s Association and played in the Bell Choir. At St Luke’s she was a member of the Invitation and Welcome Committee and a member of United Methodist Women.
Sally was a proud member of the National T.T.T. Society, raising money to send girls to camp through fundraising, where she held different offices over the years and served as “Nut Chairman” several times. Sally was also active in the P.E.O. working to celebrate, educate and motivate women by raising money for scholarships. Sally was also a member of the Red Hat Society and the Clio Club where she enjoyed the camaraderie.
She worked tirelessly doing home improvements around her house that few people would even consider attempting today. She could figure out pretty much anything. She reupholstered much of the furniture in their house, laid carpet in many rooms, painted, wall papered, and always had time for her kids. She was always there for her kids to help with homework, play catch, or show she cared.
Sally backed her husband Art in all his endeavors. This included never missing a Dubuque Senior Ram softball home game, being a chaperone for the many state tournaments the Rams played in, and years of helping with the eighth grade science program at Washington Junior High spending endless hours typing experiments on Ditto masters.
Sally and Art enjoyed traveling. They visited many places across the country some favorites were Hawaii, Florida, and Branson, MO to see the shows. She was a proud mother and grandmother, spending hours on the phone with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed many trips to New York to visit with them. She also made one special trip to Russia to help bring her grandson Joshua home.
Sally was a fantastic and loving, wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Art; children, Mike (Beth) Wiegand of Rochester, NY, Lisa Wiegand of Dubuque,and Greg Wiegand (Carrie) of Mt Horeb, WI; and wonderful grandchildren, Shane (Jennie Dixon) Wiegand of Rochester NY, Sarah Wiegand of Rochester NY, and Joshua Rusch of Dubuque.
Sally is further survived by her sister, Nancy (Russ) Payne and brother, Mike (Libby) Benedict. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Susan (Howard) Buck.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at both Hillcrest and Grand Meadows for their wonderful care of Sally. We especially want to thank the nurses, CNAs, PTs, Activity Director and food staff at Grand Meadows for making the last two years so comfortable for Sally. Also the family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Sally and making her last days comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Sally’s name to the following organizations:
