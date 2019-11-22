HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Norma H. Maiers, 93, of Dyersville, Iowa, and formerly of Holy Cross, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue from 9 until 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Norma was born July 19, 1926, in Earlville, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Loretta (Fischer) Nefzger. She graduated from St. Boniface High School. Norma married Wilmer “Wimp” Maiers on April 29, 1961, in New Vienna, Iowa. Together, they farmed on the Maiers family farm outside of Holy Cross for many years.
Her favorite pastime was being with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed bird watching and playing bingo. Norma always enjoyed the company of her dogs throughout the years. She had a passion for music, especially Lawrence Welk. Norma was a member of the Holy Cross Rosary Society and Park Club.
Survivors include her children, Marcia (Dean) Rogers, of Coralville, Iowa, Paul (Barb) Maiers, of Holy Cross, and Vivian (Tom) Clemen, of New Vienna; grandchildren, Christine (Dalton) Krupa, Aubrey, Austin and Matthew Maiers, Jesse Clemen and Jackie (Josh) Freiburger; in-laws, Shirley Maiers and Al (Pat) Maiers, all of Dubuque; and Eileen Kluesner, of Farley, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilmer, in 1989; and in-laws, Ed (Laura) Maiers, Leon (Harriet) Maiers, Clete Maiers and Jerry Kluesner.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Senior Care for their compassionate care. Also a thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www. kramerfuneral.com.