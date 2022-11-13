GALENA, Ill. — Norman “Huck” Muehleip, 93, of Galena, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10:30 AM, until the time of service. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Military Honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Huck was born September 3, 1929, in Shullsburg, WI, the son of William Herman and Ella Marie (Burgess) Muehleip. The family moved to Galena in 1936, where they operated a John Deere Implement business. The Muehleip siblings included four brothers, Delbert, Laverne, Paul, and Darrell “Doc”, and two sisters, Joyce Sanderson and Carolyn Bussan. He graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1948. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Hollister from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1951. Upon returning home, he was employed at the Dubuque Packing Company until his retirement in 1993. He was united in marriage to Connie Carns of Hazel Green, WI on June 16, 1956. Over his lifetime his interests included stock car and ATV racing, hunting, spending time on the river, and in his retirement, he enjoyed golfing. He was a devoted member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, a lifetime member of the Galena Elks Lodge #882, where he served as Exalted Ruler, and was a member of the original Galena Generals, the Galena VFW, and the American Legion Posts. Together they raised four children, Mike (Cindy) Muehleip, of Galena, Mary (Paul) Biniak, of Littleton, CO, Jennifer (Tim) Goodno, of Hazel Green, and Ellen “Tuddy” (Richard) Wienen, of Galena, and she preceded him in death, four grandchildren, Matt (Katie) Wienen, Chad (Danica) Wienen, Katelyn (fiancé Matt) Biniak, and Hunter Muehleip; five great-grandchildren, Conor, Jeb, Tuddy, Laken, and Ainsley. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
