Paul Henry Saeugling, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 19, 2021, due to a brief illness. On his final day, he was surrounded by his children and his wife Julie, whom he adored more than anything else in the world.
After graduating from Guttenberg High School, he entered the military and served in the United States Marine Corps for 3 years (1953-1956). Paul was a Sergeant in the 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Engineer Battalion and served in the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Julie Schweikert, in Guttenberg, Iowa, on April 25, 1959, and went on to have five children.
Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Julie (Schweikert) Saeugling; his children, Anne Saeugling-Coke (Mike), David (Lori), James, Diane LaPier (Chris), and Rose Bakey; 6 grandchildren, Sean (Sarah), Aaron (Kim), Christopher (Amy), Anthony, Nicole, and Jacob; 4 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Clay, Skylar and Nevaeh; 2 brothers, Keith (Susie) and Clark; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley Saeugling and Mary Sue Weyant; and many other nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Alma Saeugling; his brother, Roger Saeugling; sister, Mary Ann Saeugling; in-laws, Hubert and Lorraine Schweikert; and brother-in-law Thomas Schweikert.
Private family service with military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dubuque Marine Corps League in memory of Paul.